Edwin Santos’ body, Venezuelan political leader, was delivered to relatives at the municipal cemetery of San Cristóbal

At noon this Saturday, relatives and friends of Edwin Santos received the remains of the man who, in life, was the main leader of Voluntad Popular in the town of El Nula, Apure State. The body was delivered in a coffin completely sealed with transparent plastic supposedly due to the state of decomposition.

By: Luz Dary Depablos | lapatilla.com

¡Únete al club ahora! Suscríbete al boletín más importante de Venezuela

The wife, along with other relatives, waited for more than two hours at the morgue of the Municipal Cemetery of San Cristóbal, where dozens of officials from the Criminal and Criminal Investigation Corps (CICPC) were present, as well as officials from the Municipal Police of San Cristóbal.

After the coffin was completely packed and sealed in the morgue, it was loaded onto a hearse to be taken out of the cemetery.

Finally, several friends waited for the wife at the cemetery gate, where they handed her bouquets and offered her words of condolence, to continue the funeral procession again to the town of El Nula where they will bid the final farewell to the leader from Apure.

Santos was detained by SEBIN (Bolivarian Intelligence Service) officials in Guasdualito on Wednesday, October 23rd, after leaving his home in El Nula. This Friday the lifeless body of the democratic political leader of Voluntad Popular in the state of Apure was found with evidence of having been beaten and tortured.