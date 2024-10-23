Statement by the National Academies on Human Rights in Venezuela

The Venezuelan National Academies, in compliance with our duty to safeguard the fundamental values of society and to publicly express our opinions on matters of the greatest importance that affect the peaceful coexistence and harmonious development of the nation, issue this joint declaration in the following terms:

Considering

That the rights to life, liberty and personal integrity, as well as freedom of assembly, expression, demonstration, peaceful association and political participation, are human rights recognized in the Constitution of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, as well as in the international instruments on human rights that the State is obliged to guarantee.

That both the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and various rapporteurs of that body as well as the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, have expressed their concern about the current situation of human rights in our country.

We thus declare:

Our concern at recent events that have been the subject of documented complaints by various civil society organizations and international organizations, especially in the context following the presidential elections of July 28th, 2024.

Our deep concern at the actions of political persecution, which are incompatible with democratic pluralism and represent a serious violation of human rights. We categorically reaffirm that, in a democratic society, the diversity of political opinions must not only be tolerated, but actively protected and encouraged.

Our rejection of mass arbitrary detentions, which contravene the fundamental principles of the rule of law and the international treaties to which the Venezuelan State is a party. We repudiate the detentions of minors, and the fact that they are being charged with serious crimes without due process.

The exercise of the right to peaceful demonstration must not be criminalized or repressed. This right is fundamental to the functioning of a democratic society and its restriction can only occur under very specific and limited conditions, as established by the Constitution itself and international human rights instruments.

We call on the competent authorities of the State to:

1 Guarantee respect for the exercise of popular sovereignty, as established in Article 5 of the Constitution of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela;

2 Guarantee respect for the right to freedom of expression and peaceful demonstration of all citizens, without arbitrary restrictions, and especially without unduly subjecting them to criminal proceedings;

3 Guarantee full respect for personal freedom and the physical and psychological integrity of all persons, with special attention to minors and therefore, immediately release all persons arbitrarily detained in the context of post-election demonstrations, with particular urgency in the case of minors;

4 Fully ensure due process of law for all those under judicial investigation, respecting their fundamental rights.

The National Academies, faithful to our mission of safeguarding democratic values and promoting harmonious coexistence in society, call on all State institutions to respect, guarantee and protect the human rights of the entire population, remembering that peace and stability can only be achieved within a framework of full respect for fundamental freedoms, the rule of law and the popular will expressed through democratic mechanisms.

In Caracas, on the 23rd day of the month of October 2024.

Venezuelan Academy of Language

National Academy of History

Academy of Political and Social Sciences

Academy of Physical, Mathematical and Natural Sciences

National Academy of Economic Sciences

Academy of Engineering and Habitat