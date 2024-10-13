“Mom, I don’t think I can stand this”: The heartbreaking testimony of a venezuelan political prisoner from Tocorón

On Friday, October 11th, at night, 20 mothers of political prisoners who had traveled to visit the Aragua Penitentiary Center (Tocorón) arrived in Barinas, and said that “finally” they managed to see their relatives, for just five minutes.

By: Correspondent lapatilla.com

The meeting impressed the mothers of the young people who were arrested after the presidential election on July 2th8, and charged with terrorism in a telematic hearing, when they were still in Barinas and with no representation.

The story is beyond the imagination of a human being, but this is what a mother assured lapatilla.com: “My son lost his appearance, he is too thin, exhausted and in very bad condition.”

Apart from the 20 mothers who were from Barinas, there were also 10 more who came from other cities on the visit to Tocorón, and the treatment for them was the same: five minutes in a glass cabin, which they consider to be the closest thing to a cage.

Each face of the political prisoners was heartbreaking to tears, and the hope of freedom seems to have disappeared from them, presumably cause by the suffering they live in their prison.

“It has been more than two and a half months since my son has been in prison being innocent. He has two girl daughters who ask about him every day, and his wife is seven months pregnant with a high-risk pregnancy,” she said.

In Tocorón, the arrival was at 4:00 in the morning to wait in line and the entrance at 9:00 in the morning. They took everyone to a cubicle and then they were called one by one to see their son.

Only women were able to make that short visit that day, and they all returned to their homes in Barinas, not knowing when they will be reunited with their children.

“They wrenched our souls, so we only hope that God has mercy on us.”