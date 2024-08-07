Communities in Venezuela´s Paraguaná peninsula endure blackouts of up to 15 hours

Several areas of the Paraguaná Peninsula have been kept without electricity for up to 15 hours. They have not yet received a response or explanation from government authorities.

Irene Revilla // lapatilla.com correspondent

Since the early hours of Tuesday, August 6th, the communities of the Falcón, Carirubana and Los Taques municipalities have registered power outages of up to 12 hours. Such is the case of Guanadito in Los Taques, and Creolandia and the University sector in the Carirubana municipality, which went dark for more than 15 hours.

There were also shorter power outages (between 2 hours and 7 hours) in Puerta Maraven, Las Margaritas, La Pastora, Pueblo Nuevo, Las Piedras, Banco Obrero, El Cardón, Ciudad Federación, Jadacaquiva, Punta Cardón, Los Rosales, Bicentenario de Punta Cardón, San Rafael, Santa Irene, Antiguo Aeropuerto, El Oasis and the center of Punto Fijo.

Although these communities have reported the black out through “VenApp”, an application created by the administration of Nicolás Maduro to report failures in services and political opposition neighbors, there is no explanation for the blackouts every day and at any time, much less is there a solution to this serious problem.

The communities register electrical fluctuations that have damaged their electronic devices and electrical appliances such as refrigerators or air conditioners, in a region that is quite hot.

Some transmission lines fell

On the Amuay road, in the municipality of Los Taques, some high voltage transmission lines right in front of the Paraguaná Wind Farm. This situation caused the power supply to be cut off to the community.

In this area, the neighbors say that they are left without any means of communication once the power supply fails. “The (cellphone) operators go into emergency mode. Here without power we have nothing. We are also still waiting for water from the desalination plant,” said a neighbor in the town who preferred to remain anonymous to avoid persecution.

On June 25th of this year, during the electoral campaign, Nicolás Maduro ordered the activation of the Paraguaná Wind Farm and the largest desalination plant in the state of Falcón, located in the municipality of Los Taques.

“During his visit, the national leader ordered the Minister of Popular Power for Electric Energy, Jorge Márquez, to draw up a plan with the communal councils to accelerate the operation of the Paraguaná Wind Farm to 100 percent. Likewise, he instructed the Minister of Popular Power for Water Care, Rodolfo Marco Torres, to start up the desalinating water treatment plant that we bought for Los Taques, at 100 percent. I give you 30 days,” stated a press release from the PSUV (Venezuelan United Socialist Party, Venezuela´s ruling party).