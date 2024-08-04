The people of Zulia State: “They called bingo, but we have the cards”

Citizens attended the second call made by the national leader, María Corina Machado, and gathered on ‘5 de Julio’ street with ‘Bella Vista’ avenue in Maracaibo, capital of Zulia State and second biggest city in Venezuela. They ask that official signed polling records, which the opposition has, and every other political party, be recognized.

Correspondent lapatilla.com

Under the characteristic sun of the capital of Zulia, there were hundreds of people with flags and whistles in hand. They said that the results announced by the CNE do not represent the will of a sector of the population that voted on July 28th.

They asked once again that the minutes that are held by the Unitary Platform (PU) be received by the competent authorities.

Desiree Barboza, regional leader of Voluntad Popular, called on Venezuelans to be active in the streets in a peaceful manner.

“Together we can and will achieve the reconstruction of Venezuela, in a country where there will be no discrimination. We have a clear conscience because we are doing the right thing” she said.

A Zulian woman attending the demonstration asked for peace in the nation, reconciliation and that both parts of society, those who support Edmundo González, also be heard, she said.

“I want to know why the governing body, who has the records, why doesn’t it show them? It is indispensable and a legal requirement, that it be an instrument of free access. Our leaders have the signed records that each machine issued on July 28th, why don’t they receive them? Ana Díaz exclaimed.

At noon a large flag was unfurled, the attendees sang the Venezuelan anthem, some in tears, others with firmness, gallantry and faith.