A new law is proposed so that towns in southern Bolívar State in the Venezuelan Amazon, receive a percentage of the income from mining exploitation

The parliamentarian of the Legislative Council of the Bolívar State (CLeB), Zaida Vahalis, toured several municipalities in order to verify the conditions of the towns located in the south of Bolívar, the biggest state in Venezuela.

By Pableysa Ostos/Corresponsalía la patilla.com

“Here we observe the total dismantling of the drinking water pumping station that supplied the neighboring towns of Roscio and El Callao, and that now requires a large investment. These towns have been kept without drinking water for 15 years. What atrocity, apathy and indolence!” said the parliamentarian in a press release.

On her journey, the Guyanese legislator toured the Sifontes Municipality where she inspected the El Callao-Tumeremo area “fulfilling our comptroller and parliamentary functions granted to us by the Constitution and the law.”

She described as tragic what the people that live in the south suffer today. “Municipalities rich in gold material and condemned to misery, lacking all public services. The environmental damage that is observed from the moment you enter these towns is evident. It is not justifiable that today they live in these deplorable conditions,” she stated in a press release.

I warn that “hospitals without supplies or ambulances. Destroyed roads, fallen bridges like what exists today in El Palmar. Isolated and displaced peasant areas, such as indigenous people and their communities.

Proposed bill

“I invite my parliamentary colleagues to promote, from Guyana a bill of a social nature that really benefits these populations so that those who extract material resources leave a percentage for the social development and well-being of these towns,” Vahalis said. .

The parliamentarian spoke with residents of the towns of Roscio, El Callao and Tumeremo, collecting complaints and proposing solutions to the inhabitants.

She did not fail to mention what ‘El Palmar’ is experiencing today. “Another town in the south that remains with its peasant and livestock communities isolated by the collapse of the roads that communicate with them.”

Representative Zaida Vahalis stressed that she will continue “to be the voice of those who are forgotten today and she will visit every corner of Bolívar State to bring the pertinent solutions.”