Blackouts marked Holy Week on the beaches of Falcón State

Falcón has always been one of the most visited states during holidays, this Holy Week was no exception, both the beaches of Paraguaná peninsula and those of the mainland coast were full houses, however the power outages caused inconvenience to those who sought a place to spend these holidays with family and friends.

By Irene Revilla / Correspondent lapatilla.com

In the case of Paraguaná, the electrical service failed on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday several times a day, in the case of Thursday there was a blackout of almost four hours during the night, which causes concern in visitors, who are afraid to sleep in the porches or garages for security. On Good Friday, the electrical service failed three times, although it was for a short time.

Locals report that in Adícora the electrical service is terrible, as well as in the rest of the Falcón municipality; There may be blackouts days long and the authorities never answer or make a statement. “The good thing is that here the breeze always blows and you don’t spend the night hot, but you can lose food or the few devices that remain get damaged. The majority have had to buy appliances again if they rent their homes for the season because the blackouts have left us with nothing,” said Álvaro Sánchez.

On La Costa, the situation was similar, there was a blackout on Good Friday from 2:30 pm that lasted until early Saturday morning. Many tourists decided to leave the place because some residences did not have a power plant and the heat was unbearable, in addition to the points of sale and connectivity also failing throughout the region making it impossible to pay for anything.

Residents of the area contacted the La Patilla Information Center of Falcón State to report that there was no electricity or connectivity. It was learned that there was a failure in towers 37 and 38 of the 115kv line from Morón-Tucacas that left the beach towns along the coast without electricity.