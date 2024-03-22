Alarm in Aragua State caused by the voracious forest fires in the Henri Pittier National Park (IMAGES)

The forest fires in Aragua State in central Venezuela have intensified, with one of great magnitude being recorded on the night of March 20th in the Henri Pittier National Park the oldest in the country that surrounds Maracay.

lapatilla.com

The journalist Carmen Elisa Pecorelli documented through photos and videos posted on social networks the ravenous fire that devastated the hills in the area. Firefighters, Civil Protection and other bodies worked in the affected areas.

The fire corresponded to the El Castaño sector on the road to Choroní, with “El Limón”, “Valle Verde” and that road being the most affected.

Este #incendio forestal corresponde al sector 2 de El Castaño en la carretera Maracay – Choroni ( parque nacional Henri Pittier)

@bomberos_de_aragua @zoedanaraguapc y funcionarios de diversos cuerpos trabajan en esta situación. pic.twitter.com/CMKjrCthS3 — Carmen E. Pecorelli (@CarmenPecorelli) March 21, 2024

Authorities were present in the area to control the flames. Volunteers joined the effort day and night.

Given the drought, users on networks asked authorities to reinforce fire prevention and citizens to report imprudence that could generate them, given the magnitude of the incident registered in this nature reserve and green lung of the city and Aragua State.