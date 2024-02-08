Barquisimeto will host Venezuela’s 2024 National Corn Expo-Congress

Technology, innovation and profitability will be part of the topics that will be addressed at the National Corn Congress, which will take place from March 14 to 16 in the city of Barquisimeto.

Yanitza Martínez // Correspondent lapatilla.com

As part of the organizing committee, Nerio Naranjo, Francisco Carrasco and Carlos Hernández, offered details of this event in a press conference held this Wednesday morning in the capital of Lara State. They pointed out that the purpose of the event is to highlight the importance of corn as the most relevant feed crop in the agricultural sector in Venezuela.

On this occasion, the congress will serve as the setting for a commercial exhibition with 101 stands that will allow attendees to access the conference room and a business conference that will serve to promote exchange and establish strategic alliances.

A varied catalog of topics will be part of the academic program, such as the cultivation of corn and its strategic role in the agricultural development and food security of the country, and also the trends, challenges and opportunities offered by this field and its importance for well-being of the Venezuelan family.

Businessmen, teachers and researchers, professionals, technicians and suppliers of machinery, technology, and supplies for the sector will participate in this activity, with 24 presentations by academics and experts in the field, aimed at around 600 people.

These conferences will provide innovative tools for crop management, learn about good practices in crop management with innovative technology and cutting-edge technology to interact with producers and companies in the agricultural sector from the different cereal states of the country.

It is necessary to mention that this congress, which was held in this same city in 2022, has the endorsement of the Universidad Centro Occidental Lisandro Alvarado (UCLA), as academic support, benefiting the students of the Faculty of Agronomy and related careers. .

Likewise, foundations, institutions and important research centers are part of the promoting organizations, among which Agro Industrias América, Ferti Wipe, Seminaca, Agrinova and Anca stand out.