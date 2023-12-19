Venezuelan Businessmen dissatisfied with the Law of Special Economic Zones for Nueva Esparta State

The businessmen of Nueva Esparta are analyzing the content of the ‘decreto de Ley de Zonas Económicas Especiales para la región insular’ (Decree Law of Special Economic Zones for the island region).

Toda la información del conflicto Israel-Palestina en tu buzón ¡Suscríbete!

Dexcy Guédez//Corresponsalía lapatilla.com

Jesús Irausquín, President of Fedecámaras in in Nueva Esparta State, revealed that there are some aspects of what they had proposed that were not included in the decree that Nicolás Maduro signed.

“We are doing an analysis (of the law) and we are going to present it to the National Assembly. We are also expecting the arrival of the national superintendent and the superintendent who was appointed for Nueva Esparta. As soon as we finish these work tables, we can go a little deeper into its scope,” said the business leader.

Although he did not delve into other aspects, he said that the unions and guilds are definitely aware that the Law of Special Economic Zones favors and supports Nueva Esparta, investment and the generation of secure employment in the region.

After a delay, the said law decree was signed by Maduro on November 29th and since then the businessmen began to notice the in the text with the proposals that they had raised.

In total five Special Economic Zones were created: Paraguaná in Falcón State; Puerto Cabello-Morón in Carabobo State; La Guaira, in Vargas State; Margarita and Coche in Nueva Esparta State, and La Tortuga Island, in the Miranda Island Territory.