Tragedy in El Callao: The last recovered body was a policeman who was looking for extra income to help his family

An Instagram post by the Mayor of El Callao, Coromoto Lugo, along with the text “confirmed the recovery of another corpse in the Talavera mine”, where it informed that the number rose to 13 deaths.

This Wednesday, June 7th, the identity of the deceased was revealed: Williams Alexis Gil Guilarte, a 21-year-old young man. It was learned that the victim was an active officer of the Bolivarian National Police Corps (CPNB) belonging to the CCPE Delta Amacuro, attached to the Casacoima Police Station.

It was revealed that he was on vacation from the police post, that is why he travelled to El Callao to work as a miner and thus obtain an extra income to help his family.

Along with Guilarte died: Herikson Jesús Rojas Malavé, 24 years old; Javier Enrique Rojas Malavé, 18 years old; Evelio Ramón Ortiz, 34 years old; Jorge Luis Aular Reyes, 19 years old; Robert José Cuevas Sotillo, 25 years old; and Yuset Moisés Escalona González, 28 years old.

Along with them also died: Yerfenson José Romero González, 26 years old; Andrés Eloy Morán Barreto, 30 years old; Dimas Antonio Garcia Delgado, 24 years old; Rolando De Jesus Aguinagalde, 28 years old; Elvis Antonio Guerra, 25 years old; and Jesús Gabriel Díaz Aguilera, 33 years old.

NGOs such as Transparency Venezuela have been denouncing the illegal mining that is carried out in Bolívar State, a product of the economic crisis and corruption in the Orinoco Mining Arc Plan that “endorsed mining in 111,843 square kilometers of Bolívar State, in an area that represents 12% of the national territory, in a protected ecological zone, with the presence of more than 190 indigenous communities.”

Mayor Lugo stated that Talavera is a mine that is about 100 years old. It is also one of the most dangerous in the area due to the amount of gases accumulated and the risk of flooding.