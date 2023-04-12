With resources from the Venezuelan Humanitarian Fund, they serve more than 400 vulnerable people in Cumaná

Posteado en: Actualidad

The “Cedisuc” team carried out screening sessions in the Cumaná communities of “Santísimo Sacramento”, “La Esperanza” and “Santa Ana” in the Sucre Municipality, as part of the initial phase of the Integrated Multisectorial Response (RMI) project, promoted jointly with the Cesap Social Group , with financing from the Venezuelan Humanitarian Fund (FHV).

By La Patilla

Apr 11, 2023

During the meetings, a targeted population was attended, including girls and boys under 5 years of age, pregnant and lactating women, for a total of approximately 400 people, all neighbors of these three communities.

These conferences were organized by circuits: the first consisted of raising awareness about malnutrition, its visible signs and how to identify it, risk factors, consequences and recommendations for coping with it.

The participants then went to a nursing station, where they were measured, weighed, and values such as hemoglobin level and arm circumference were taken.

These data were written to a file that was later sent to the circuit in charge of the nutritionists, who carried out their diagnosis to reveal if there was evident malnutrition, in any of its stages, or risk of malnutrition.

In the event that the individual presented any of these conditions, the specialist supplied a treatment with nutritional supplements, defined based on the person’s age or condition (girl, boy, pregnant or lactating).

Finally, they passed through a fourth station in charge of the project’s medical personnel, who carried out a general diagnosis to verify if the patient suffered from anemia, applied the recommended treatment, plus deworming.

Johan Ramírez, territorial coordinator of RMI, indicated that with all this: “it is intended to have a general vision of the first population that was surveyed, to see what medical-nutritional situation they are in for a subsequent delivery of food baskets, water filters and other components part of the project.

Likewise, Ramírez indicated that these events will be carried out later in the Cruz Salmerón Acosta Municipality, specifically in the towns of Chacopata, Caimancito, Guayacán, Punta Araya and Punta Colorada.

