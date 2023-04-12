They improvise landfills and throw fire at it: This is how they solve the failures in garbage collection to the west of Maturín

Posteado en: Actualidad

Although the Chavista mayor’s office of Maturín promotes a “clean city” in neighborhoods located to the west of the municipality the urban cleaning service is conspicuous by its absence. The deficiency in the collection of solid waste forces the inhabitants to improvise dumps, which are then set on fire, generating huge columns of smoke.

By La Patilla

Apr 11, 2023

This situation affects neighbors and nearby educational centers, such as a high school and a preschool. This causes ailments in students, especially those who suffer from asthma or other respiratory conditions.

According to testimonies from residents of the area, the garbage collection truck used to pass weekly, but now only comes around when they were on an electoral campaign.

Since then, the garbage collection trick has passed through the Las Garzas sector, one of the most affected, “once in a while” and that can take up to four weeks. Although this is not a suitable alternative because mountains of garbage start to accumulate, the last resort is to burn it in empty lots.

“Here this is horrible with the urban trash collection, because it is almost non-existent. The mayor’s office announced a collection scheme where it indicated the hours and days that the truck would come through. That (schedule) in the areas of Las Garzas, Las Cayenas and La Cruz has not been fulfilled. When the truck comes around, one finds out through WhatsApp groups, the “street manager” announces it, but that is not often,” explained Martha Hernández.

The citizen expressed her concern about the burning of solid waste and pointed out that this should be prevented from happening, since fires can get out of control, reaching homes and generating a tragedy because these are large areas.

She urged Chavista Mayor Ana Fuentes to comply with this service and apply fines to those who throw and burn garbage in prohibited places.

