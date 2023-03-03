Fishing is paralyzed in the main port of Falcón due to sedimentation around its docks

The fishing port of “Zazárida” in the Buchivacoa Municipality of Falcón State, is the largest and most important in this western state, and today it is silted up, a situation that prevents fishermen from carrying out their tasks.

By La Patilla

Mar 1, 2023

This has been previously denounced to the authorities, but they have ignored the calls of the communities to carry out the dredging, which, although it was last done about 12 years ago, it did not meet the expectations of the fishermen and the problem has returned.

Pedro Pereira, an inhabitant of the area, denounced that the shrimp farms installed in the place have also played a fundamental role, since they have closed the natural canals so that the water from these cannot continue its course. Thus, the sedimentation problem has increased.

Leobaldo Calleja, councilor for the opposition in the Buchivacoa Municipality, extended the call to Chavista Governor Víctor Clark to address this serious problem that affects the main fishing port of Falcón and the surrounding communities that live from fishing.

Only half of pier one remains, and pier two is quite dilapidated and silted up. The fishermen fear that the sedimentation will also damage the boats.

Another problem they refer to is fuel, since their diesel liters quota through the Patria System have been reduced, so they must buy fuel at international prices (0.5 US cents per liter).

“We cannot pay for diesel at that price, because it becomes unprofitable, we work at a loss, they have to help us. This port generates employment for various municipalities and this is the catch that is taken to other states of the country,” said Valentín Prado.

A forgotten town

In November 2022, Zazárida suffered two floods due to the overflow of the ravines and creeks, and although there were promises to solve the situation, the regional government has not fulfilled them.

Luceila Aguilar, a resident of the area, denounced that the community school is going to fall on them at any moment.

“We are meeting all the representatives to see how we can recover this school. It is now useless. We have asked the governor for help, but we have had no response,” she said.

For her part, Lilibeth Carolina Rodríguez, a resident of the “Alto de Chuadi”, asked Governor Clark to fulfill the promise he made to them in November of last year to bring the pump that is needed so that they can get water.

“Up there we have had no water for more than a year, because there is no pump and we cannot have water. They want to sell us a “pipa” (150 liter barrel) for three dollars, and when we can’t afford it, we run out of water. Enough is enough, we need them to keep their word,” she said.

…

…