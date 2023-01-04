Agricultural production in Guárico, marked by lack of financing and low availability of inputs

Agricultural production in 2022 was defined by the lack of financing and the low availability of agricultural supplies, according to what was reported by Guárico farmer, Cruz Ledezma.

Jan 03, 2023

Furthermore, he explained that they also had sizable losses, especially caused by the excessive increases in the prices of raw materials such as fertilizers, since the crop cycle began in early 2022 paying around $49 per

(40 Kg) bag, and ended up paying for them at around $80.

“In Guárico, there was that marked difference of what we believed could happen (but didn’t) and we began to sow the 70,000 hectares that were planned, with very high costs for the supplies that started in the case of fertilizers at $49 per bag and ended around $70, and in some parts for $80 and in the informal market even a little more,” said Ledezma.

He also argued that the numbers were far from the proposals that were made (by government officials) at the beginning of the recently concluded year, and both Guárico and Portuguesa states did not reach the estimated (production, yield) figures.

“The sowing cycle developed with very erratic rains in some parts and very intense in others. The yields evolved not quite in the line that we wanted. We expected above 5 thousand kilos per hectare, but were well below that. Yields were around 3,600 in Guárico and 4,200 in Portuguesa,” said the man from Guarico.

On the other hand, he was positive when mentioning that the presidents of the Confederation of Associations of Agricultural Producers of Venezuela (Fedeagro) and the National Federation of Livestock Farmers (Fedenaga) both reside and produce in Guárico State, while stressing that trade unions rights struggles must be maintained “so that our voice continues to reach those who should and those who make the policies.”

