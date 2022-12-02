Fundehullan: In Guárico, 20% of the cases of human rights violations correspond to journalists and the media

The NGO “Fundación de Derechos Humanos en los Llanos” (Fundehullan, Human Rights Foundation in Los Llanos) rejected the violation of fundamental rights against members of civil society, social activists, journalists and news media in the region.

By La Patilla

Dic 01. 2022

The coordinator of Fundehullan in Guárico, Neulys Álvarez, highlighted that through the organization’s Justice and Freedom Network, they recently presented a report corresponding to the third quarter of this year in which new cases of human rights violations were reported.

“Most of the victims in the plains states are members of civil society, which represent 38% of the registered cases; defenders and activists 17%; journalists 11%; media outlets 9%; and political leaders 4%,” he pointed out.

Ms. Álvarez demanded that the regime cease the violation of human rights “the intimidation and persecution of HR defenders, journalists and the media.”

These statements were offered in the middle of the First Human Rights Fair organized by Fundehullan, in San Juan de los Morros, Guárico State.

The event had the participation of different unions and non-governmental organizations that work on the documentation of human rights violations in this plains state.

…

…